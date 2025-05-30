Maxwell Kudekor declares bid for GJA National Organising Secretary

Maxwell Kudekor, a seasoned journalist and prominent media unionist, has officially announced his intention to contest the position of National Organising Secretary of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA). He pledges to bring extensive experience and dynamic leadership to strengthen the Association’s national framework.

In a formal message to colleagues and stakeholders, Kudekor confirmed submitting his nomination ahead of the GJA’s upcoming national elections.

“Respectfully, I have submitted my nomination to contest the GJA National Organising Secretary position,” he stated.

Kudekor’s campaign builds on his proven track record within the GJA, particularly in the Eastern Region, where he served two terms as Regional Secretary and two terms as Regional Chairman. His leadership earned him a seat on the National Executive Council (NEC), the GJA’s highest decision-making body.

During his tenure, he is credited with revitalizing regional structures, boosting member engagement, and championing the welfare of journalists at the grassroots level.

“My priority is to promote membership benefits and advance the interests of our Association,” Kudekor emphasized. “The welfare of journalists, broadcasters, and media workers across Ghana—and in the diaspora—remains central to my vision.”

His declaration comes amid growing challenges in Ghana’s media landscape, where journalists face threats such as physical attacks, economic insecurity, and legal intimidation.

Kudekor highlighted the urgent need for strong, proactive leadership that defends press freedom and protects journalists’ rights.

“Together, we can promote and protect total media freedom and the welfare of journalists, broadcasters, and media workers in Ghana and beyond,” he said.

He assured that his campaign would strictly follow the GJA’s electoral timetable, with the official schedule for campaigning, vetting, and voting to be announced soon.

“As we await the commencement of the official campaign in line with the election calendar, I pray for your support in my quest to serve our Association in rectitude,” he added.

The Role of the National Organising Secretary

The National Organising Secretary is key to the GJA, responsible for membership mobilization, regional coordination, event planning, and ensuring alignment between local chapters and national directives. Kudekor’s strong background in regional mobilization and union strengthening positions him as a formidable candidate in a highly competitive race.

Observers expect the election to be closely contested as journalists nationwide seek responsive leadership to tackle the profession’s evolving challenges.

About Maxwell Kudekor

Maxwell Kudekor holds a Master of Arts degree in Development Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism. He also earned a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA). He currently works as the Eastern Regional Correspondent for Multimedia Group Ltd and is also a businessman.

At GIMPA, Kudekor served as Interim Chairman of the Law Students Association, where he led a reorganization, oversaw a constitutional review, and conducted peaceful elections, restoring stability to the student body.

About the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA)

Founded in 1949, the GJA is the umbrella organization representing journalists and media professionals in Ghana. The upcoming elections are viewed as a critical juncture, with calls for transformative leadership to address the changing dynamics of journalism in the country.

