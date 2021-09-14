The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced a three-member committee and tasked it to find a new Black Stars head coach in the next 72 hours.

The formation of the committee has become necessary after the Executive Council of the GFA’s decision to sack head coach, CK Akonnor.

“The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has taken a decision to terminate the appointment of Black Stars Coach Charles Akonnor and his two Assistants with immediate effect,” a communique on the GFA website has said.

In the GFA communique, it adds that it has formed a committee to settle on a new head coach for the country’s national team in the next three days.

“The Executive Council has formed a three (3) Member Committee made up of Vice President Mark Addo, Upper East Regional Football Association Chairman, Alhaji Salifu Zida and Dr Randy Abbey to find a Head Coach and Assistant Coaches for the Black Stars within the next 72 hours,” another part of the GFA statement has said.

As a result of the content of the GFA communique, it is likely the new head coach of the Black Stars will be named before the close of the week.

Meanwhile, all two assistant coaches of the Black Stars have also been sacked.