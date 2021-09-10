Former Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover has accused the Kurt Okraku-led Ghana Football Association (GFA) of frustrating Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor.

Akonnor has dominated the local media following Ghana’s defeat to South Africa.

The Black Stars opened their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers with a slim home win over Ethiopia at the Cape Coast Stadium.

However, the four-time African champions suffered an away defeat at the FNB Stadium against the Bafana Bafana in their second Group G game.

Akonnor has been tipped to be axed from his job but Mr Titus-Glover, who is a former Deputy Minister of Transport, has called on the entire country to support coach Akonnor.

According to him, the GFA must desist from frustrating and imposing players on the former Asante Kotoko and Ashgold gaffer.

“CK Akonnor is competent enough to manage our Black Stars because I know his capabilities,” he said on Adom TV’s Fire for Fire.

“The GFA must desist from interfering in his job.

“We have to support CK Akonnor because he is a former Black Stars captain and he has played at the highest level.

“Akonnor is going through psychological trauma and if we don’t support him, it will be worse.

“CK Akonnor has the qualities to lead us to the World Cup with our support. The FA must respect him (CK Akonnor) and support him.

“The FA must ensure Akonnor gets his condition of service as the coach of the Black Stars,” he added.