A member of the ruling New Patriotic Party [NPP], Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has reiterated that the party is determined to ensure the success of the Black Stars.

The senior national team has already booked a place in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled to be hosted in Cameroon next year.

Ghana kicked off their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers with a win against Ethiopia at the Cape Coast Stadium before losing to the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in their second Group G game.

The defeat has left CK Akonnor’s future as the Black Stars coach in doubt with majority calling for his sack.

But the former Deputy Transport Minister, speaking on Fire for Fire on Adom TV, insisted that the ruling NPP government is bent on ensuring the team succeeds.

“There is an agenda to run down the Black Stars and we will not allow that,” he said.

“The Sports Minister has made a plea to the President and the country is raising $25m for the Black Stars for the Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup so why don’t we support this course.

“Kurt Okraku and the Football Association must be careful because the NPP government will not allow any agenda against the Black Stars and the coach to work,” he added.

Coach Akonnor has been tasked to win the next year’s Afcon and play in the semifinals of the 2022 Mundial in Qatar.