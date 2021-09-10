Binatone Ghana has honoured Samuel Takyi, Ghana’s sole medalist at the just-ended Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The team’s President, George Lamptey; the coach, Mr Ofori Asare and others from the Black Bombers team were also lauded for the feat.

They were invited to Binatone Ghana’s premises with the main purpose of appreciating the winner of Africa’s only boxing medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Ghana’s Olympic medalist since 1992, Samuel Takyi.

In his welcome address, the Managing Director of Binatone Ghana, Venu Babu congratulated Mr Takyi on his unique achievement at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

We are proud of him. Many countries participated but not all of them went home with medals. Ghana is among the countries that went home with a medal. Ghana achieved this because of Mr Samuel Takyi’s dedication, hard work and sacrifice, he said.

Mr Babu also added that Binatone is known worldwide for over 60 years for its excellence in quality home appliances and has been in Ghana for over 25 years.

In their various responses, Mr Takyi’s Team thanked the company for the noble and laudable gesture.

They added that Binatone was the first Company to recognize Mr Takyi’s incredible accomplishment by inviting them to their premises.

The team entreated the company to support their efforts as they are training young people, as young as seven years, to become future Boxers, adding that their latest discovery is Mr Samuel Takyi.

According to the team, they hope the meeting will propel the company to give future assistance that will lead to cooperation between the Ghana Boxing Association (GBA) and Binatone Ghana since the Commonwealth Games and other competitions are just around the corner.

The 20-year-old secured a bronze medal after losing to Duke Ragan in the men’s semi-final featherweight event.