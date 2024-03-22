Ghana’s Samuel Takyi is closer to winning his second medal in a major tournament, after securing a slot in the men’s Light Welterweight final.

Takyi qualified after a majority decision win over John Paul Masamba in Thursday’s semi-final.

Four of the judges scored in favor of the Ghanaian, while one judge scored it in favour of the South African at the end of the 63kg contest.

Win (gold) or lose (in which case he will settle for a silver medal), Takyi is guaranteed to ass to his bronze medal from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, Abubakar Kamoko, son of Braimah Kamoko (Bukom Banku), has also qualified to the men’s Cruiserweight final after a split decision win against Nathan Mbeli Nlandu.

At the end of a close contest, four of the judges scored in favor of Kamoko while three called the fight for the Congolese.

Kamoko is now guaranteed to improve on his father’s bronze medal from the African Games in 1999, Johannesburg.

Amadu Mohammed, another Ghanaian boxer, is also guaranteed gold or silver after qualifying for the men’s Bantamweight (54kg) final.

He defeated Imad Azoui via a majority (5-0) win in Thursday’s semi-final.

His teammate in the Black Bombers camp, Mohammed Aryeetey is also in the reckoning for gold and will face Tulembekwa Zola Stevens in the Minimumweight (48Kg) final on Friday at 16:45 GMT.

Two hours later, Joseph Commey will also slug it out with Zambia’s Andrew Chilata on Friday in the Lightweight (60Kg) final.