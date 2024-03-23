Ghana’s Black Bombers won a historic four gold medals on the final day of the men’s boxing competition at the Accra 2023 African Games.

Commonwealth silver medalist Joseph Commey, Olympic bronze medalist Samuel Takyi, Amadu Mohammed, and Mohammed Aryeetey all secured gold in their respective weight divisions.

The first gold medal of the night was won by Mohammed Aryeetey, who only returned to the amateur ranks last year, ahead of the African Games.

Aryeetey defeated Tulembekwa Zola Livens, from the Democratic Republic of Congo, via a unanimous decision in the men’s Minimum weight division.

Two hours later, Joseph Commey defeated Zambia’s Andrew Chilata in the men’s lightweight final to bag Ghana’s second gold medal.

Having won silver at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022, the African Games gold adds to Commey’s improving resume.

Commey won the lightweight contest via a unanimous decision.

In the men’s Bantamweight final, Amadu Mohammed dispatched Zambia’s Mwale Mengo via a unanimous decision.

Next on the schedule was, Samuel Takyi, and he, like the three Black Bombers before, did not disappoint.

Takyi fought off a spirited performance by Zambia’s Emmanuel Katema to secure gold in the light welterweight final.

Despite dropping his opponent twice, the Zambian still threatened to ruin the party.

Takyi slipped in the third round when he tried to block a combination of right and left hooks from the Zambian.

However, Takyi recovered thanks to his superior ring craft to bring home the medal.

Friday’s gold at the African Games adds to Takyi’s bronze medal from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Friday’s haul is the most in a single day by Ghana at any African Games Boxing competition.

It’s also the most gold medal won by Ghana in a single African Games competition.

Meanwhile, Abubakar Kamoko, son of Braimah Kamoko, settled for silver after losing the Cruiserweight final to Algeria’s Ousama Kanouni.