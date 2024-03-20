Samuel Takyi has advanced to the semi-finals of the boxing tournament at the ongoing 2023 African Games.

The 2020 Olympic Games medalist secured his spot by defeating Tunisian boxer Mehdi Dridi in the 63.5kg weight category through a unanimous decision at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

In another remarkable performance, Mohammed Amadu also secured a place in the medal contention by achieving a technical knockout against his opponent Francis Nambi from DR Congo in the 54kg quarter-finals.

The Ghanaian contingent now boasts a total of seven boxers guaranteed at least a bronze medal at the games.

This includes Joseph Commey, Theophilus Allotey, Abubakar Kamoko, Mohammed Aryeetey, and Janet Acquah, who all secured their places in earlier rounds throughout the week.

Ghana has not clinched a gold medal in boxing at the African Games for the past three decades, a drought the Black Bombers are eager to end. With a strong lineup of boxers, hopes are high for breaking this streak.

As the boxers take a well-deserved rest today [Wednesday], the semi-final bouts are scheduled to kick off on Thursday evening.