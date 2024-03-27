Former cruiserweight champion, Braimah Kamoko is confident his son, Abubakar Kamoko, has what it takes to become a world champion.

Abubakar Kamoko, popularly known as ‘Tilapia’, won silver at the African Games last week, surpassing his father’s bronze medal from the 1999 Games in Johannesburg.

Tilapia could have won gold but for his defeat in the men’s cruiserweight final to Algeria’s Ousama Kanouni.

Looking back on his son’s exploits, Braimah Kamoko expressed optimism that Tilapia will succeed where he failed.

“Abu is a very good boxer. He has the right name because of what I did. By the grace of God, Abu has the right management who can push him to become a world champion” he stated.

Braimah Kamoko who retired after 20 years of active boxing, knows what Abubakar Kamoko needs to do to realize the world title dream.

“There is no substitute for training hard. So he needs to intensify his training to perfect his craft. He needs to listen to his coach and check his social life. You know, women and alcohol. They don’t mix with boxing. If you are a boxer and you follow women and alcohol instead of working hard, you will fail” Banku added.

Abubakar Kamoko, who is 19-years-old is in line to represent Ghana at the next Boxing Olympic Qualifiers in Bangkok, Thailand, from 23 May to 3 June.

