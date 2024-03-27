The 15th Governing Board of the Nursing and Midwifery Council has halted the implementation of the newly approved verification fee for nurses pending its review.

The Council in a statement on March 26, said the decision follows discussions with relevant stakeholders, regarding their concerns.

However, the Council will revert to the previous fee structure in the meantime.

Background:

The National Council of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) on March 22, began a protest against the recent hike in verification fees for nurses.

This was after Parliament announced a significant increase in the cost of foreign verification from GH¢550 to a substantial GH¢3,000, representing a staggering 445.45% rise.

Departments and wards where nurses and midwives operate throughout the nation were adorned with red bands, as symbols of protest.

Read full statement below:

