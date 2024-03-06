Ghana’s Samuel Takyi suffered defeat to Japan’s Shion Nishiyama in the Men’s Light Welterweight Division at the Olympic qualifying bout in Busto Arsizio, Italy.

He was expected to turn the tide after setbacks Team Ghana endured at noon on Monday.

The day started on a somber note as female boxer Anatu Mohammed was defeated by Romanian Lorendana Marin in the Women’s Lightweight Division, and Alfred Kotey succumbed to Milos Bartl of the Czech Republic in the Men’s Light Middleweight Division.

These losses, alongside earlier eliminations of UK-born Ghanaian heavyweight Mark Kodjovi Ahondjo and light heavyweight Jonathan Tetteh, have resulted in five of the seven Ghanaian boxers bowing out of the competition.

Despite these exits, there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon. The team has another chance to secure Olympic slots at the upcoming qualifiers in Bangkok, Thailand, in May.

Meanwhile, Theophilus Kpakpo Allottey stands as Ghana’s remaining beacon of hope in Italy.

After securing a unanimous points victory against World Championships quarter-finalist Tu Po-Wei of Taiwan, Allottey is set to compete against Bhutan’s Tashi Wangdi in the round of 16 on Wednesday.

In the Women’s category, Janet Acquah will also be in action on Friday in the Flyweight Division.