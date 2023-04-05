Olympic medallist, Samuel Takyi has hinted that he is aiming to win gold for the country, hence his decision to return to the amateur level from professional boxing.

Takyi announced that, he is making the move up to fight professionally following his success at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

However, the enterprising boxer has now decided to withdraw from professional boxing and focus on amateur.

Speaking on the Sports Nite Show on Asempa FM, Takyi said fighting amateur will allow him to participate in the 2024 Olympic Games which will be held in Paris, France.

“I’m convinced that if I go to Paris in 2024, I’d win gold for Ghana. I’m more experienced now than in Tokyo. I will quit professional and go back to amateur. After Paris, I will continue with professional boxing,” he said.

“If you are good, you are good and I believe that I’m the best in the ring. We have boxers on the national team so I’d like to fight them and show my worth before being integrated into the national team.

“I want to raise Ghana’s flag and have our anthem played in France. I have the experience of being a professional and having played at the Olympic Games so I’m convinced I can win a gold medal for Ghana” he said.

Takyi, who was Ghana’s sole medallist at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo had his first professional bout in April 2022. The boxer earned victory over Kamalrudeen Boyefio in a second-round stoppage.

He currently has three career wins from as many bouts and is signed under the Bazooka Promotions and Management Syndicate, an outfit owned by the legendary former WBA welterweight champion Ike ‘Bazooka’ Quartey.