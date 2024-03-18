Abubakar Kamoko, the son of retired Ghanaian boxing legend, Bukom Banku, has won a medal for Ghana in the ongoing 2023 African Games.

Competing in the 86kg cruiserweight category, Kamoko made his way into the semifinals with a hard-fought win against his opponent.

Following in his father’s footsteps, who won a bronze medal at the 1999 African Games in South Africa, Kamoko has already secured at least a bronze for himself.

But with aspirations set higher, Kamoko is eyeing a silver or gold by triumphing in his upcoming matches.

Kamoko’s triumph adds to Ghana’s boxing team’s stellar performance at the Games. Other boxers such as Janet Acquah (Minimum weight -48Kg), Mohammed Aryeetey (Minimumweight -48Kg), and Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey (Flyweight -51kg) have also reached the semifinals in their respective categories, guaranteeing medals.

While six other Ghanaian boxers are still in contention for medals, including Amadu Mohammed (Bantamweight -54Kg) and Samuel Takyi (Light Welterweight -63.5Kg), some athletes, unfortunately, couldn’t progress further.

