The Gambia Transport Service Company (GTSC) has lauded the Board and Management of Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMTL) for the innovative ideas they have introduced to turn around the struggling state-owned transport company.

According to the GTSC, reforms being pursued by MMTL that are driven by technology are so groundbreaking that they have provided a complete solution to the dire needs of MMTL.

What got the Gambian state-owned transport company enchanted was the recently introduced ‘Tap n Go’ Card into the operations of MMTL by the Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“I was here in 2015 and I am here again. What I learned in 2015 is completely different from what I have witnessed today. Every business has its ups and downs and I know Metro Mass has had its fair share of the downs. But from what I saw during our visit within the past five days, Metro Mass is rising and things seem to be stabilizing. I am very impressed with the zeal and drive that the MD exhibited. I have every hope that they will succeed”, said the General Manager of GSTC, Seedy Kanyi.

He added “Prior to our coming here, we thought that we were somewhere up there rising. However, when we came here, we couldn’t even talk of the technological innovation. What we have is only a ticket solution. What Metro Mass has is a complete solution and we are going to replicate same in our operations. The knowledge we have gained here is immense”.

The GTSC made this observation when a four-member delegation from the company made a five-day study tour to MMTL to apprise themselves of the operations and finance modules of the Ghanaian state-owned transport service company.

The delegation was led by the Board Chairman of GTSC, Mr. Saloum Malang.

The other members were Mr. Seedy Kanyi, General Manager, GTSC, Mr. Amadou Drammeh, Head of Traffic Operations, GSTC, and Mr. Mustapha B. Colley, Corporate Planning Manager, GSTC.

The Board Chairman of GSTC, who was equally impressed with the performance of MMTL said “Our coming here is very timely and is very important. It has given us more ideas for our operations. What we have seen here is in line with what we do in The Gambia. I thought what we have back home was the best. However, after coming here, I have learned that we have to continue to improve since Metro Mass Transit Limited is far ahead”.

The delegation which arrived in the country on Sunday, March 3, 2024, to begin their five-day study tour was received at the Head Office of MMTL on Monday, March 4, 2024, by its Managing Director, Albert Adu Boahen.

During their study tour, the delegation also met and interacted with the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the Board Chairman, MMTL, Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo (MP), and the Deputy Managing Director, MMTL in charge of Finance and Administration, Richard Yangfo as well as the Deputy Managing Director of MMTL in charge of Operations and Technology, Richard Nana Osei Bamfo.

They also interacted with the top management staff at the Finance, IT, Traffic Operations and Corporate Planning Departments of MMT to learn best practices in their day-to-day activities.

Mr. Adu Boahen who welcomed the delegation urged them to make good use of their study tour to MMTL.

He said Ghana and The Gambia are two inseparable countries, assuring the delegation that the doors of MMTL are always open to welcome them and any of the GTSC staff they would assign to MMTL for further studies.

“It is a privilege to welcome you to MMTL. The timing of your coming is apt as it has coincided with a number of technological reforms we are executing to revamp our operations. Metro Mass is at the core of the heart of the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice-President, His Excellence Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. They are giving us all the needed support to provide an efficient transport service to the public. Our green initiatives being spearheaded by the Vice-President are superb and would urge you to take a keen interest in them since they will help GSTC to provide the best transport services to the Gambian travelling public while generating the needed revenue to sustain the business”, he noted.

Mr. Adu Boahen then took the delegation around to inspect some of the facilities of MMTL for them to have first-hand information about these facilities. Among the areas visited include the operations room of ‘Tap n Go’ card, a multi-functional, cross-utility card to access and pay for public transport services, the workshop department and the Kaneshie bus terminal.

He also led the delegation to inspect some of their newly acquired robust VDL buses designed purposely for the rugged Ghanaian road networks.