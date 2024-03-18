Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Databank, Kojo Addae-Mensah believes Otto Addo will succeed when given the right resources and the needed support.

His remarks comes after the 48-year-old was reappointed as head coach of the Black Stars.

Addo, who resigned from his role after the team’s poor performance at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has made a sensational return to the team, replacing Chris Hughton.

According to Mr Addae-Mensah, who was a member of the Black Stars search committee, Otto Addo will thrive and win with the right support and resources since he has the passion and desire to do something for the country.

“Once we give him [Otto Addo] time, support and resources, he will deliver,” he told LUV FM.

“I think he has the passion and desire to do something for Ghana,” he added.

Otto Addo, who has been awarded a 34-month deal with an option of a 24-month deal will be assisted by Morrocan-German trainer, Joseph Laumann, and John Paintsil with Fatawu Dauda as the goalkeeper’s trainer.

Meanwhile, Addo will hope to record wins against Nigeria and Uganda in the international friendly games which is scheduled to take place in Morocco later this month.

