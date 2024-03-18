The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has vowed to end what it describes as a “class system” in pay administration in favour of Article 71 office holders.

Speaking at a press conference, General Secretary of the TUC, Dr. Yaw Baah said although the government has agreed to pay fifteen percent Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) to workers on the Single Spine Salary Structure, the TUC is determined to work together with other Labour Unions to end the unfairness in remuneration for public sector workers.

He said “The TUC and its affiliates have our eyes and minds firmly fixed on the outcome of the Single Spine Salary Review process currently underway. We are determined to work together with other organized Labour groups to end the unfairness in remunerations for public sector workers on the Single Spine Salary Structure on one hand and Article 71 office holders and State Owned Enterprises on the other hand.”

He emphasised, “we will not allow the class system in pay administration in favour of Article 71 office holders to continue, it must end now.”

The TUC also reiterated its objection to Ghana’s decision to seek support from the IMF. Dr. Yaw Baah said it will worsen the prevailing harsh economic conditions.

He said corruption and failure to transform the structure of the economy are responsible for the country’s lack of progress.

Dr. Yaw Baah said “we have already communicated our objection to the decision to seek an IMF bailout for the umpteenth time. We are convinced that an IMF programme will not solve our problems. It will only impose hardships on Ghanaians”.