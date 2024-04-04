A new entrant into the 2024 presidential elections, George Twum-Barimah-Adu has engaged the Trades Union Congress (TUC) of Ghana in his bid to become the next President.

During an engagement with the Secretary-General and representatives of organized labour, Mr George Twum-Barimah-Adu outlined his vision and strategic policies which seek to establish a supportive environment for local businesses to thrive as a major catalyst for socioeconomic development.

In addressing issues on pension, housing and welfare, the Presidential aspirant emphasized the significance of his ‘E-Sika’ initiative, saying it would be the ultimate game changer to replace the controversial e-Levy.

The ‘E-Sika’ policy, he said, would be a scheme specifically to address the housing needs of the country, aimed at ensuring that every Ghanaian owns a house.

The scheme will be a savings, which one could use the housing component to either make a down payment towards purchasing a house or to secure a mortgage towards a house.

Mr George Twum-Barimah-Adu stressed the need for further dialogue between political office seekers and labour unions to build a stronger framework which addresses not only personal welfare but also a platform for robust business operations for the transformation we want for this country.