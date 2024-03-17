Otto Addo is happy returning to his role as head coach of the Black Stars.

According to him, given the experience with the team, he is confident the task ahead will be smooth.

Otto Addo’s confirmation by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on March 15, 2024, marks his official reinstatement.

The former Ghanaian international, renowned for leading the country to the 2022 World Cup, steps in to replace the departed Chris Hughton, a former Premier League manager dismissed following the team’s lacklustre performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Addo’s appointment comes with a 34-month contract, extendable by an additional two years, as communicated by the GFA.

Speaking to Dortmund’s media, Addo expressed his anticipation for the forthcoming challenge, underlining his augmented readiness owing to his prior experience.

“It is a great privilege to be able to take on the role of head coach of my national team. I’ve already gained a lot of experience in this role as interim coach and I’m looking forward to the task that lies ahead of me from the summer,” he said.

Meanwhile, Otto Addo has named a 26-man squad for the Black Stars’ upcoming friendly encounters against Uganda and Nigeria, scheduled later this month in Morocco.