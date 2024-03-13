The Black Satellites recorded their first win in the ongoing 2023 African Games by triumphing over The Gambia on Tuesday night at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Following a goalless draw in their first match, Ghana’s U-20 squad secured a 3-1 victory against their West African counterparts.

This triumph in their second Group A encounter send Ghana to the top of the standings with four points from two matches, positioning them favourably for a spot in the tournament’s semifinals.

⏱️𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 – 3 points and 3 goals secured in Accra! 😉



🇬🇭 Ghana U20 3️⃣-1️⃣ Gambia U20 🇬🇲



⚽️ Goals: Musibau Aziz 13', Abdul Aziz Issah 48', Jerry Afriyie 89'.#BlackSatellites | #AfricanGames | #Accra2023 pic.twitter.com/GpGiFRcI45 — 🇬🇭 Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) March 12, 2024

Ghana seized the initiative just 12 minutes into the match, with Musibau Aziz finding the back of the net to give the home team the lead heading into halftime.

Early in the second half, Abdul Aziz Issah, a rising talent from Dreams FC, doubled Ghana’s advantage with a well-taken goal.

Despite a missed penalty by Musibau Aziz in the 75th minute, The Gambia managed to claw back a goal through Ebrimah Ceesay in the 83rd minute, injecting some tension into the match.

However, Jerry Afriyie put the result beyond doubt with a stoppage-time goal, securing a 3-1 victory for Ghana.

Ghana’s final group stage match against Benin is slated for Saturday, March 15, 2024, at the University of Ghana Stadium.