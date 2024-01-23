Gambia national team head coach, Tom Saintfiet has resigned from his post with immediate effect after exiting the AFCON 2023, AfricaSoccer.com has reported.

The 50-year-old Belgian trainer confirmed his decision to quit as the Scorpions technical head after failing to pick a single point in the group stage.

Gambia suffered a 3-2 defeat in their last group game against Cameroon on Tuesday at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake, having taken the lead at some point in the game.

A brilliant free-kick by defender Christopher Wooh in stoppage-time earned Cameroon the victory that qualified them for the next round of the tournament.

The Scorpions finished the group phase with zero points after losing all three games to Senegal, Guinea, and Cameroon.

“This was my last match as coach of Gambia. My contract expires in August 2026, but I step down,” Saintfiet said after the match.

“Thanks to the FA and my staff. I am forever a Gambian. My daughter is 7, and when I told her I’ll resign, she was not happy. But I believe this is the time.”

Saintfiet guided Gambia to their maiden appearance in the AFCON two years ago in Cameroon, reaching a remarkable quarter-final stage, where they lost to the hosts.

The experienced tactician had a contract running until August 2026, but he has decided to leave his position after an embarrassing AFCON campaign in Cote d’Ivoire.

