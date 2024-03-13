Black Satellites coach, Desmond Offei has expressed his delight and congratulated his team on their recent victory against Gambia in the African Games men’s football tournament.

Ghana’s U20 team secured a convincing 3-1 win over Gambia at the Cape Coast Stadium on Tuesday evening, rebounding from a disappointing draw in their opening match against Congo.

Goals from Musibau Aziz, Abdul Aziz Issah, and Jerry Afriyie secured the victory for the Black Satellites, while Gambia managed to score a consolation goal through Ebrimah Ceesay in the 83rd minute.

Coach Offei commended his players for their hard work and determination, stating, “We have to congratulate them, the boys have been working hard and we’ve been pushing them hard. We know their levels and what they can bring and that is what they did today.

“If the boys are courageous, if they show hunger, I’m sure every opponent will have a difficult day against us,” he added.

Ghana’s final group stage match against Benin is slated for Saturday, March 15, 2024, at the University of Ghana Stadium.

