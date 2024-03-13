Assistant coach of the Black Satellites, Nii Odartey Lamptey, has praised the resilience of the team in their victory against Gambia on Tuesday evening.

The national U-20 male team delivered a commanding performance, clinching a convincing 3-1 triumph over their opponents at the Accra Sports Stadium. This victory came on the heels of a disappointing draw against Congo in their group-stage opener.

⏱️𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 – 3 points and 3 goals secured in Accra! 😉



🇬🇭 Ghana U20 3️⃣-1️⃣ Gambia U20 🇬🇲



⚽️ Goals: Musibau Aziz 13', Abdul Aziz Issah 48', Jerry Afriyie 89'.#BlackSatellites | #AfricanGames | #Accra2023 pic.twitter.com/GpGiFRcI45 — 🇬🇭 Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) March 12, 2024

In his post-match remarks, the former Ghanaian international praised the players for their determination and acknowledged their commitment to follow tactical instructions.

“We were dissatisfied with the draw in our previous game, so we had discussions with the players, and they were fully prepared to give their all today,” Lamptey told the Ghana FA website.

“We emphasized the significance of this competition and the opportunities it presents for the young talents. Wearing the national jersey carries immense pride, and as hosts of the tournament, we stressed the importance of striving for victory,” he added.

Lamptey also expressed his hope for robust fan support in the upcoming matches.

“The presence of our supporters in the stadium boosts the morale of the players. I trust they will turn out in large numbers on Friday as well” he started.

The goals from Aziz Misibau, Abdul Aziz Issah, and Jerry Afriyie secured a crucial win for the Black Satellites.

Ghana’s final group stage encounter against Benin is scheduled for Saturday, March 15, 2024, at the University of Ghana Stadium.

