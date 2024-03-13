The Coalition of La Associations (COLA) is not pleased with the Ghana Armed Forces’ stance regarding the land issues around Kpeletso/East Airport, La in Accra.

According to the Coalition, the Ghana Armed Forces’ response on September 26, 2023, is unfortunate.

The Ghana Armed Forces’ earlier communique was in response to media reports following customary rites performed on a parcel of land measuring approximately 114.52 acres in the said area.

The military expressed concern, stating that they had not received directives from the Ministry of Defense or any government agency permitting access to the La Stool, thereby refuting claims made by the La Traditional Council.

But six months on, COLA is fighting back against these claims.

In a fresh rebuttal, the Coalition has cited a detailed history of land ownership and negotiations dating back to government acquisitions between 1936-1944.

They highlighted a petition sent by the La Stool to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Lands Commission seeking the release of a portion of the land acquired by the government.

Furthermore, COLA underscored the formation of a committee involving various stakeholders, including the Ghana Armed Forces, which concluded its work in 2022.

This committee recommended terms of land allocation, leading to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in December 2022 and subsequent demarcation of boundaries in May 2023.

“The Committee therefore completed its work and is defunct as at the time of the Press Release by the Military. It could not have been true, as stated in the Press Release from the Ghana Armed Forces, that ‘there are ongoing discussions by a Committee set up by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to deliberate and recommend possible measures to resolve the fond issue.”

On the back of this, the coalition is accusing the Ghana Armed Forces of disregarding established agreements and acting in bad faith by feigning ignorance of these negotiations.

“The Ghana Armed Forces cannot pretend not to be aware of the deliberations and documentation executed in respect of the land,” Portions of the March 13, 2024 statement indicated read.

They emphasised the importance of respecting the rights of the La Stool for peaceful coexistence and called for adherence to the law in resolving the ongoing land dispute.

COLA expects the Ghana Armed Forces will act fairly and in accordance with the law.

They insisted that any action to the contrary would be deemed unlawful and could lead to chaos.

ALSO READ:

I’m unfazed by social media trolls – Safo Newman

Bawumia visits ailing YOLO actor Drogba