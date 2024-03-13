Evangelist Mama Pat, widely known as Nana Agradaa, has revealed that she was a victim of poisoning orchestrated by individuals within her trusted circle.

Despite the malicious act, she survived with medical intervention.

In her account, she disclosed that a man she deeply trusted was part those who conspired to poison her.

The self-styled evangelist recounted feeling helpless as the poison took effect and the assailants including her own younger sister looked on.

“I was poisoned some time ago when I fell seriously ill. There was a man I trusted the most, even more than my ex-husband Pastor Eric when we lived together. Yet, he was part of the plot to poison me. Even my younger sister I took to school was involved”.

Nana Agradaa said but for the intervention of her husband, Angel Asiamah who called a doctor to the house for emergency treatment, she would have died.

Their motive, she indicated was to kill her and take all her assets but God intervened.

“The situation was dire; a doctor had to be called to my house for urgent medical treatment because I was incapacitated. Those who poisoned me had hoped to seize control of my assets, but their plans backfired,” she narrated.

Nana Agradaa disclosed during a live session on Tiktok while reacting to claims that, deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah was poisoned.

Watch video below

