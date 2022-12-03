Kumawood actress Sandra Adu has filled her fans with sorrow after announcing she is crushed in spirit following the demise of her elder sister.

Borga Silvia, as she is otherwise known, revealed her sister, Cynthia Gyamfi succumbed to the cold hands of death about a week ago.

According to Borga Silvia, her 45-year-old sister has played the role of their mother, ever since their parents passed on.

“When Someone You Love Becomes a Memory, The Memory Becomes a Treasure. Till We Meet Again Big Sis,” she wrote in a tribute.

The one-week observation for the late Cynthia has been slated for Thursday, December 15 at Kwapra Ahenfie.



