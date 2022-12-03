Celebrating this year’s Farmers’ Day under the theme; ‘Accelerating Agricultural Development Through Value Addition’, some committed farmers were awarded for their enviable contribution towards agriculture in Ghana.

In the Western North Region, over 600 farmers both peasant and commercial were awarded. Some of the items presented were tricycles, motorbikes, knapsack spraying machines, poultry feeds, cutlasses, flat-screen TV, certificates and others.

However, the overall regional best farmer was awarded a brand new Kia Hunter pickup.

Receiving the overall best regional farmer award, Nana Yaw Berima Donkor, the Kontihene of Sehwi Yawmatwa in the Bia West District told his success story.

He also advised the youth to venture into farming and stop solely depending on the government for jobs.

Meanwhile, the Environmental and Community Resource Manager of the Asante/Chirano Corporation, Oppong Kyekyeku, presenting the car to Nana Berima Donkor said this is the company’s way to reward the hardworking farmers and also encouraged the youth to go into farming.