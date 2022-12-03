A 55-year-old physically challenged (blind) farmer, has been adjudged the 2022 best municipal farmer for the Krachi West District at this year’s National Farmers’ Day awards ceremony held at Kuakua in the Oti Region.

For his prize, Ugarimoti Stephen took home a tricycle, a knapsack spraying machine, cutlasses, a piece of cloth and a certificate of merit for his effort.

The award winner, who could not hide his excitement, thanked the Agriculture Department for the good relationship with farmers in the district and commended the organisers of the programme for the tremendous work.

He appealed to all persons with disability to take advantage of the government’s plethora of social intervention measures to boost agriculture in the country and venture into farming since it is lucrative.

He appealed to the government to support with loans and other machineries to boost the agric business.

Speaking at the programme, the MCE for the area, Emmanuel Jalulah Kajal, acknowledge that the theme for this year’s Farmers’ Day celebration was as a result of good agricultural policies such as the Planting For Food and Jobs introduced by the government.

He said the government had taken bold steps towards positioning agriculture as the engine of growth for the Ghanaian economy by introducing policies such as the Planting for Food and Jobs, Planting for Export and Rural Development, free distribution of day old chicks to poultry farmers, 28 per cent increase in cocoa prices and distribution of oil palm seedlings to farmers.