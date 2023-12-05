The winner of the Asante Akyem Mampong Municipality Best Farmer award, Kwasi Owusu Manu has reportedly passed away.

Reports according to Accra-based UTV, indicate that, Mr Manu died few hours after receiving the award on Friday, December 1, 2023.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kyeiwaa Farms reportedly fell ill after visiting his wife to celebrate the achievement on Saturday night.

He was then rushed to the Bekwai Government Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The cause of death, however, is yet to be established.

