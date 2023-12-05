Black Queens head coach, Nora Hauptle says her team is ready for the final game against Namibia in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The Black Queens head into the reverse fixture with a 3-1 advantage and a win or draw will see the Queens through to the tournament.

“We won the first game in Ghana at home with a big crowd 3:1 results and it’s good to come with this result. Here we are very focused, humble and very determined. We work a lot on our values and determination is one so we had a good start now,” she told GFA’s media.

Despite the victory in Accra, the team is leaving no stone unturned.

“We trained today in the stadium here with an amazing pitch. We are a team who likes to play and the ball is rolling fast here, and so for us everything is ready and we are ready.

“This is our attitude and also to develop ourselves to our routines that help us to stay calm and the final training was absolutely amazing,” she added.

Ghana missed the last two tournaments and are just a game away from making it to Morocco.

READ ALSO