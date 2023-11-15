The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has nominated Ghana’s senior women’s national team, the Black Queen, for the National Team of the Year for 2023.

The Queens, who are currently unbeaten under Nora Häuptlewould compete with nine other teams such as Burkina Faso, Burundi, Malawi, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia.

Currently, the Black Queens have qualified to the third round of the Olympic Games in Paris next year and they are also in the final round of the qualifiers for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Black Queens will face Zambia in the next round of the qualifying games.

Meanwhile, Ampem Darkoa Ladies’ Tracey Twum and Comfort Yeboah have also been nominated for the 2023 Interclub Player of the Year award at the CAF Awards.

Comfort Yeboah (L) and Tracey Twum (R)

The two players have been on the rise since the start of the last season and continue to shine both on the local and continental stages.

Comfort Yeboah and Mary Amponsah have gained nomination for the Young Player of the Year.

Comfort Yeboah (L) and Mary Amponsah (R)

Black Princesses assistant and Ampem Darkoa Ladies head coach, Joe Nana Adarkwa has also been nominated for Coach of the Year for the Women’s category.

The event is scheduled to take place on December 11 in Morocco.