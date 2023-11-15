The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, made a stylish entrance into Parliament for the presentation of Ghana’s Budget and Financial Statement for the 2024 fiscal year.

Dressed in his customary all-white attire, the Minister was greeted by Deputy Minister, Abena Osei Asare and Minister of State (in charge of finance) Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam with smiles.

A notable change during Ofori-Atta’s arrival was his choice of bag. In previous budget presentations, the Finance Minister had consistently used a brown leather bag.

However, for the 2024 presentation, he opted for a green leather bag, sparking curiosity about whether this choice carried a symbolic message.

While it remains unclear if the Minister intended to convey a particular message with the new colour, he took a moment to pose for photos upon his arrival.

Photos below