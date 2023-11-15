Some tollbooth workers who picketed the premises of the Ministry of Finance, have been picked up by the Ghana Police Service.

The group spent the night at the Ministry to demand the payment of their two years salaries following the cessation of tolls collection which has rendered them redundant.

They are currently at the Central police station in Accra.

The disgruntled people noted their peaceful action was on the back of an assurance the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta gave them.

The Deputy National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Ako Gunn who has been working to secure the release of the people confirmed this on Adom FM midday news, Kasiebo is Tasty.

Mr Gunn explained that, the group decided to sleep at the premises due to the lack of money for transportation but to their respective homes.

They were therefore hopeful they could seek audience with Mr Ofori-Atta on Wednesday morning but they were picked up.

The NDC communicator indicated that, the police have taken their statements but are yet to level any charges against them.

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Attah directed the cessation of road tolls effective Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Mr Ofori-Atta subsequently assured that the workers would be retrained and reassigned, adding none of them would lose their jobs, as they would continue to draw their salaries.

However, after two years on, the workers say they are yet to hear from the government though they now have no source of livelihood.

