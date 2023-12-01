The Black Queens continued their impressive by recording a 3-1 win against Namibia in the first leg of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier on Friday, December 1.

Ghana hosted their opponent at the Accra Sports Stadium in the first leg of the final round of the qualifiers.

A brace from Doris Boaduwaa and a stunner from Portia Boakye sealed a 10th successive win for Ghana despite an own goal from the latter.

Boaduwaa set the tone for the victory in the 26th minute after tapping into an empty net from close range.

The Spartak Subotica forward capitalised on a miscommunication in Namibia’s box to put the Queens ahead in the game.

Then stepped up captain Portia Boakye who scored a spectacular to send the fans into a frenzy and put Ghana on a winning course.

The central defender, who has been on setpiece duties, beat the Namibia defence directly from a corner kick to double the lead.

Hauptle’s side went into the break two goals to be good with another impressive display under the belt.

The first chance after recess fell to Ghana after Jennifer Cudjoe put Anasthesia Achiaa through on goal but her square pass to Boaduwaa was intercepted by the goalkeeper.

But there was no stopping the Serbian-based forward minutes later as she registered her second goal of the game to extend the lead to three.

Namibia was given a lifeline after the hour mark as Portia Boakye’s attempted pass to goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan ended in her own net.

The own goal also means the senior women’s national team conceded for the first time since the appointment of the Swiss trainer.

Ghana will now travel to Namibia for the second leg on Tuesday, December 5.