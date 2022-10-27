A man, believed to be in his 40s, who went missing for weeks, has been found dead in a bush at Asante Akyem Mamponteng in the Asante Akyem South municipality of the Ashanti region.

The body was found in a prone position at the entrance of the farm where he went to tap palm wine.

Nana Kotoka, a family member of the deceased identified as Francis, confirmed the incident to Adom News‘ Isaac Amoako.

He revealed that the deceased was just recovering from sickness when he went missing.

According to him, Francis was admitted to the Juaso Government Hospital but later he run away.

Nana Kotoka said the man left home to his farm for several weeks and never returned before they found his dead body on his farm.

Police at Asante Akyem Ofoase has since buried the body with investigations ongoing.