Dancehall musician Stonebwoy says he is trying to detach himself emotionally from things that would easily catch his attention.

When he was asked about his weakness in a recent interview, the Therapy hitmaker said one of the things that he cannot do away with is to feel for others who are in need or suffering.

He explained that, he has told himself on many occasions that he would switch up that part of him, but all to no avail.

I think sometimes I care too much, and I cannot look off, and that thing gets me into some things most times. I am learning to care less, he said in an interview on GTV.

He, however, added that, he sees himself as a servant of God who has been sent to preach the gospel through music.

I am a servant of the message and that gives me strength and I need more of that to tell the truth.

