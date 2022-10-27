Ghana head coach, Otto Addo, believes the Black Stars have what it takes to beat any team in the world ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The four-time African champions have not been convincing in their preparations ahead of the Mundial in the Gulf country.

Ghana suffered a defeat against Brazil and a narrow win over Nicaragua in their preparatory games last month.

The team will play Switzerland in the final game on November 17 in Abu Dhabi before the team moves to Qatar on November 19.

Despite recording just two wins from their last eight matches, Addo said he is confident that Ghana can battle any side in the world.

“I know we can beat any team in the world, that one is for sure. I think it’s the first game for us but also the opponent can be very decisive on how to go on the second one,” he told TV3.

“Because surely you will go into a match differently if you need points. Then if the opponent has lost and you have three points or one point, it is a bit different. The first match is very decisive and then from there we can know how to go on the second match,” he added.

Ghana, who are making their fourth World Cup appearance has been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

The 22nd edition of the global showpiece kicks off from November 20 to December 18.