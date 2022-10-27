The Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has written an open letter to President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, demanding that he resigns as president.

The opposition youth wing has also demanded the president sacks Ken Ofori-Atta, his Finance Minister.

The NDC Youth Wing made the demand in a letter signed by its National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo, and addressed to the president.

The letter noted that the reckless management of the nation’s economy has rained unimaginable hardships on citizens and failure by the government to react will be matched with a high level of resistance.

“Your terribly abysmal performance and absolute failure in office as the President of our Republic has become a continuous source of depression to the many young people of this country,” part of the statement read.

“If you remain headstrong and refuse to sack the finance minister and resign from office as President, we will confront you with a level of resistance never experienced by any President in the history of our country.”

They subsequently urged the youth to rise against the current economic oppression, nepotism, and corruption in the country.

“The NDC Youth Wing encourages young people to join every protest organised by any group in open protest against the miserable government of President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.”

“Young people are standing up for our beloved nation against this government which is full of corruption and nepotism. The open defiance of young people against this government is birthed and in full swing.”

Read the letter as released below:

Over the past six years, you, your cousin the Finance Minister, your Economic Management Team headed by your incompetent Vice President, as well as your entire Government have pursued economic and fiscal policies that have wreaked havoc on our nation’s economy and resulted in untold hardships for the Ghanaian people.

Today, because of your reckless governance, Ghanaian families are unable to put food on the table. People’s entire life savings are going down the drain, and our currency, the cedi, is depreciating at a rate never seen in the history of our nation in the past four decades. Yours has been a failure of historic proportions; one that has plunged our nation into its most acute economic downturn in an entire generation.

Your terribly abysmal performance and absolute failure in office as the President of our Republic has become a continuous source of depression to the many young people of this country.

You have run our economy aground and left our country in the ditch of historic public debt, all while you, your cousin the finance minister, and your many family members in Government continue to exhibit obscene levels of avarice and amass wealth at the expense of the health of our country and its economy.

Enough is enough! Ghanaians did not give you the mandate to put us through this level of suffering that has spared no family nor business. The Ghanaian people cannot continue to suffocate under your repressive and destructive misrule. It has become apparent that you lack the fortitude to properly govern this country. WE DEMAND THAT YOU SACK YOUR FINANCE MINISTER AND RESIGN NOW, to stem the suffering that has engulfed our nation and save our country from further collapse and international ignominy!

If you remain headstrong and refuse to sack the finance minister and resign from office as President, we will confront you with a level of resistance never experienced by any President in the history of our country. We are by this medium calling on all young people of this country to picket at Government offices and protest across the country whenever they are called upon by the Leadership of the Youth Wing to do so.

Ghanaians deserve better, and the NDC Youth Wing will lead the resistance to your depressing, destructive and repressive misrule! The NDC Youth Wing encourages young people to join every protest organised by any group in open protest the miserable government of President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. Young people are standing up for our beloved nation against this government which is full of corruption and nepotism. The open defiance of young people against this government is birthed and in full swing.

Protest! Boo! Demonstrate! Resist!

Under my Hand,

George Opare Addo

National Youth Organizer, NDC.