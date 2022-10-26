Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is confident of Black Stars’ chances ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars, who are making their fourth appearance at the Mundial, will hope to put up a good performance.

Ghana exited the group phase with just one point after three games played.

The Black Stars, having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018, secured a place in the 22nd edition of the global most prestigious tournament at the expense of Nigeria after a two-legged tie.

The four-time African champions have been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

With less than a month to the start of the Mundial, Mr Bagbin, speaking on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, said he remains confident of Black Stars’ chances, adding that the team is fully prepared to do the nation the honors at the tournament.

He, however, made a plea that the state must resource the team despite the economic challenges.

The Black Stars will officially open camp on November 10.

As part of the preparations, Ghana will take on Switzerland in their final friendly game on November 17 in Abu Dhabi.

Ghana will arrive in Qatar on November 19. The Black Stars will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars will return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.