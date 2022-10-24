President of New Edubiase FC, Abdul Salam Yakubu, has reiterated that the Black Stars have what it takes to play in the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars are heading to the 22nd edition of the Mundial as the lowest-ranked side following recent unimpressive performances.

Football fans in the country have raised major concerns about the quality of the team ahead of the global showpiece in the Gulf country.

However, Abdul Salam Yakubu has stated that a semi-final spot is an achievable target for team Ghana in the upcoming World Cup.

“I think this team will do better than the 2010 squad with the likes of Partey, Dede, Kudus, and others we will qualify easily from Group H,” he told Takoradi-based Westgold Radio.

“Their leader isn’t active like before, Cristiano Ronaldo in 2014 isn’t the same as now. South Korea isn’t a football nation. Uruguay has only Suarez and Cavani who are not dangerous like before so we can qualify at their expense.”

On the backroom staff, Abdul Salam Yakubu stated that he believes in the competence of the technical team led by Otto Addo to lead the Black Stars to the semi-finals.

“The Black Stars will reach the semi-finals in Qatar with the kind of technical handlers we have, Otto Addo, George Boateng, and Chris Houghton are world-class coaches with experience and we saw how technically good they are in the second half of friendly Ghana played against Brazil. So we hope for the best and wish the black stars the best of luck,” he said.

The Black Stars have been paired in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

Ghana will arrive in Qatar on November 19.