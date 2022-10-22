Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia believes Ghana has enough quality to excel at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals.

He was speaking on Thursday when the leadership of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] called on the Presidency at the Jubilee House in Accra to present to him the newly designed PUMA Black Stars strip and to solicit for support ahead of the World Cup.

Executive Council Members Frederick Acheampong, Nana Sarfo Oduro, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, and Samuel Anim Addo accompanied the President.

Others included Chief of Staff Michael Osekere, Eugene Ofori Atta – CEO of Susubiribi Sporting Club, and Director of Communications, Henry Asante Twum.

“I would like to thank all of you for the courtesy of this visit. I know you have already gone to the President; he is a football fanatic and you have come here to meet me as well,” Dr Bawumia said.

“I thank you for this beautiful jersey that has my name on it so I can boast a little with it when I wear it. I am most grateful and we just want to wish the Black Stars very well.

“We have very high hopes that this time the team we have put together would surprise one or two people in Qatar so I just want to wish you the very best as you go through the final preparation for the World Cup,” he added.

The Black Stars will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on Thursday, November 24 before taking on South Korea and Uruguay in the other group matches.

The 22nd edition of the Mundial has been scheduled to kick off from November 20 to December 18.