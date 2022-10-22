Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City equalled a 91-year-old top-flight record in their 3-1 win against Brighton at the Etihad Stadium.

City were completing their 10th straight Premier League home win. They have scored at least three goals in all of them, something no side had done since Aston Villa, also across two seasons, in 1930 and 1931.

Haaland now has an incredible 17 goals in 11 league games – and 12 in his past five home games.

However, it was skipper Kevin de Bruyne who scored the best of the day, curling a superb shot into the top corner from 25 yards from Bernardo Silva’s inside pass.

It ended hopes of a Brighton comeback, which were raised after Leandro Trossard’s second-half effort beat Ederson from the corner of the area.

As it is, Brighton are still without a win under new boss Roberto de Zerbi, while Pep Guardiola’s side close to within a point of leaders Arsenal.