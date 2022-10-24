Ghanaian rapper CJ Biggerman has shared some noteworthy tips for musicians who are almost ready to catapult their careers in the entertainment space.

According to the ‘Twanebor’ crooner, most up-and-coming musicians fail to follow the protocols required for them to secure their songs prior to their release.

He explained that, emerging artistes must pay a lot of attention to copyrighting their songs, since it goes a long way to help them generate revenue.

Naming the first three elements needed for one to kickstart his or her career after making a song, he wrote:

Upcoming artiste must not release the song without

1. Copyrighting your song (your lyrics if you are the songwriter)

2. Submitting your split sheets to your Publisher (splits contains all the contributors to the song, songwriters and producers)

3. Submitting to Your distributors a month ahead of the release so that they can help pitch for playlists for you.

CJ Biggerman explained that, creatives who are able to pay heed to his words will stabilise their financial grounds in their music careers.

Do this, and you will be seeing your money top small small, he climaxed.

Know these 3 things before you release your songs – CJ Biggerman cautions emerging musicians

MORE: