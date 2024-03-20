Ghanaian musician, CJ Biggerman has issued a heartfelt plea for assistance on social media after his Honda CR-V Touring vanished from a workshop.

In a Facebook post, he conveyed his distress, stating that it had been over 48 hours since the car was taken to the workshop, yet there is no sign of either the vehicle or the mechanic.

Expressing his fears, CJ Biggerman is certain the vehicle is stolen hence the decision to reach out to the public for help.

Musician CJ Biggerman appeals for help as Honda CR-V car goes missing from workshop

He urged anyone who might seen his Honda CR-V Touring in town to contact him immediately.

He wrote: “I’m distraught and in urgent need of assistance. My beloved Honda CR-V Touring was taken to the workshop, but now, both the car and the mechanic seem to have vanished without a trace. It’s been over 48 agonizing hours, and I fear the worst. I’m left with no choice but to report it as stolen. If by any chance you come across my car in town, please, please reach out to this number immediately: 0541900289. Your help could mean everything to me in this desperate situation.”

MORE: