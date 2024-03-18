Ghana’s former Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah will be chairing the newly inaugurated governing council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He takes over from the Omanhene of the Bompata Traditional Area, Nana Effah Appenteng whose term of office expired in 2023.

Other members are: Prof. Mrs. Rita Akosua Dickson, the Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, Mr Kofi Karikari, Dr Abena Oforiwaa Ampomah, Prof. Ernest Owusu Dapaa, Prof. Samuel Asare-Nkansah and Prof. Eric K. K. Abavare.

The rest are: Dr. Daniel Opoku, Mr. Abubakr Zakaria, Mr. Michael Ayuni, Mr. Mark Kakraba-Ampeh, Mr. Kofi Adusei, Miss.Yvonne Adobea, Mr. Andrews Kwasi Boateng, Prof. Ellis Owusu-Dabo, Mr. Zakaria Yeboah and Mr. Johnson Owusu.

