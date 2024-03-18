Renowned broadcaster Kwame Sefa Kayi was in the Asempa FM studio on Monday March 19,2024

Among other topics, the broadcaster discussed the economy, the current power outage, LGBTQI issues, and more.

He appeared on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen during the Mahiasem segment, where the host, Philip Osei Bonsu, and co-host, Omanhene Kwabena Asante, addressed issues affecting the country and also praised where it was due.

Although listeners who sent text did not fully agree with Mr. Sefa Kayi’s submissions, others praised him for his good work and for being blunt about economic issues.

Watch the full interview below:

