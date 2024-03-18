Sponsors of the Property Rights of Spouses Bill 2024 have called on all to support the bill as Parliament is yet to receive the drafted bill.

Stakeholders have been engaging interested parties in drafting and sponsoring the Property Rights of Spousal Bill 2024.

The bill aims to enact laws regarding the rights of spouses to own property and, in the case of divorces, how acquired property should be administered.

The 23-section drafted bill addresses joint property, separate property during the marriage, as well as gifts to spouses and inheritance.

The bill is sponsored by the Deputy Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Asokwa, Patricia Appiagyei and Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare, MP for Techiman North.

The sponsors, along with other stakeholders argue that ,the law has been left in the hands of the bench for discretionary rulings, hence the need for a proper law.

The Co-Chair of Sponsors, Patricia Appaigyei, says it’s about time all interested parties come together to support the bill.

Abla Dzifa Gormashie, MP for Ketu South, insists that the bill will solve the confusion over the property rights of both men and women who are referred to as spouses.

ALSO READ:

Why I removed Ofori-Atta – Akufo-Addo explains

You are the anchor of NPP’s elections victory – Bawumia tells NPP PCs

I’ll not be fiscally reckless – Finance Minister Amin Adam’s pledge to Franklin Cudjoe