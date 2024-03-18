The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the leadership of the 2024 national campaign team have had very fruitful discussions with the party’s parliamentary candidates in orphan constituencies.

In his address to the candidates, Dr. Bawumia noted that, the NPP, by the grace of God with hard work and unity will emerge victorious in the December elections and that the parliamentary candidates would be the anchors of that victory in their respective constituencies.

“We have a solid track record and a good campaign message, and I am well prepared to lead an effective and spirited campaign” Dr. Bawumia told the visibly poised parliamentary candidates.

The Vice President also said “I have observed at first hand, the enthusiasm and readiness of the party’s parliamentary candidates, and I am confident that the party will win the 2024 general elections and also secure a clear parliamentary majority”.

The Vice President was in the company of NPP National Chairman, Stephen Ayensu Ntim, the Chairman and leadership of the 2024 National Campaign Team and other dignitaries.

