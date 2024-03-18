A 21-year-old tricycle rider, Yusif Bukhari has allegedly lost his penis a few minutes after shaking hands with a shoe maker at Kasoa overhead in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

The shocking incident occurred on Saturday afternoon.

Information gathered from the vicinity suggests this is the second time tricycle known in the local parlance as Pragya rider at Kasoa Walantu junction has had such a bizarre experience.

In an interview with Adom News, some eyewitnesses alleged that a 47-year-old rider suffered a similar fate last week.

Following Saturday’s incident, residents who were thrown into a state of shock apprehended the suspect and handed him over to Kasoa Central District Police Command.

He is currently in custody with investigations underway.

ALSO READ: