A 30-year-old Nigerian has been arrested for allegedly sodomizing a 12-year-old boy at Kasoa Adade in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central region.

Sources say the suspect, Joshua Benson lives in the same vicinity with the victim and is well-known to his family.

Per reports gathered, the suspect lures the children with gifts and coerce them into having sexual relations with him.

After sodomizing the victim, he reportedly threatened him not to tell anyone but the victim, who was in severe pain informed his parents.

The victim parents reported the issue to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit [DOVVSU] and he was promptly arrested.

It was further revealed that, more children in the vicinity has suffered same fate.

Adom News correspondent, Seth Kofi Adjei who filed the report said the suspect will be arraigned on Tuesday, February 26.