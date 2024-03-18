Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Sarah Adwoa Safo, has responded to speculation of being chosen as running mate to New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the 2024 election.

The former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection has said no conversation about about vice presidential candidate position has come to her attention yet.

Acknowledging she makes the cut for the position, she was quick to had it was the sole responsibility of Dr Bawumia to select a candidate.

“I think it is his [Dr Bawumia’s] prerogative, so I will leave it for him to decide,” she said in an interview on Accra-based Onua FM.

With Dr Bawumia yet to choose his running mate, various names have emerged as potential running mates.

Energy Minister; Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei -Owusu and Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum are some of the people tipped for the position.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Energy Minister), Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum (Education Minister), and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (Majority Leader), have been rumoured as frontrunners.

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Common Fund Administration; Naa Torshie and Ursula Owusu-Ekuful are also said to be contenders.

However, when asked in an interview if offered the position, Miss Safo added, “If you have heard my name to be part of those being considered, support it with prayers”

